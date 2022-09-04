Declared Dead In Records, 70-Year-Old UP Man Struggles To Prove He's Alive

Om Prakash said that about a year ago he was declared "dead" in records. (Representational)

A 70-year-old man, declared "dead" in government records in Shahjahanpur, is struggling to prove to officials that he is indeed alive.

Om Prakash, a resident of Fatehpur village in Tilhar in Shahjahanpur, said he has been running from pillar to post for the past one year to prove that he is alive and claimed that he was also denied old-age pension.

"As I am dead in government records, I could not even withdraw money from bank. My cane crop is affected as I could not irrigate it due to lack of money. Now, nobody is helping me," Om Prakash said in front of senior officials here on Saturday.

He said that about a year ago he was declared "dead" in records and when he went to withdraw pension meant for the elderly, he was told that he has died.

"I could not even withdraw money I got in my bank account from a sugar mill for my cane," he said.

Tilhar Tehsildar (revenue officer) Gyanendra Singh told PTI that the matter has come to his notice and he will be sending a team to Om Prakash's village to probe it.

"If he has been declared dead in records, they will be rectified and due action will be taken against those guilty," he said.

