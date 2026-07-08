Debutant vs Debutant: Who Is Abhishek Kumar, BJP's Pick Against Prashant Kishor For Bihar Bypoll

The BJP has announced Abhishek Kumar as its debutant candidate for the high-profile Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar, paving the way for a three-cornered battle between Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor - who is also contesting elections for the first time, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rekha Gupta.

BJP National General Secretary and headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, had announced his candidature on Tuesday.

According to Kumar, the candidature was both an honour and a responsibility for him. He also said that he has begun meeting party workers and was seeking the blessings of senior leaders, supporters, and the constituency's people.

Who is Abhishek Kumar?

Regarded as a close aide of BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Kumar served as the Vice-President of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the Bankipur region.

He has been associated with the party and its youth wing for nearly 26 years.

Beginning his political journey as a grassroots worker, Kumar held several organisational positions over the years, including Mandal Secretary, Mandal General Secretary, Mandal President, President of the Patna Metropolitan BJYM, and State Vice President, BJYM Bihar.

The party projected him as an organisation-focused leader with extensive experience in booth-level management, membership campaigns, and strengthening the party's grassroots network.

Kumar belongs to the Kayastha community, which has a strong presence in the Bankipur constituency.

The Bankipur bypoll

The Bankipur seat fell vacant after Nibin Nabin left it after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The seat is considered one of Bihar's key urban constituencies and has long been regarded as a BJP stronghold. The by-election is being viewed as politically significant, with major parties expected to invest considerable effort in the campaign.

The poll will be held on July 30, along with two other bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The counting of votes will be held on August 3.