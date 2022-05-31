'Death Traps': AAP Targets Mumbai Civic Body Over Open Manholes

The Aam Aadmi Party said it had found 100 open manholes in Mumbai. (Representational)

Ahead of the approaching monsoon, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it had found 100 open manholes in nine administrative wards of Mumbai and asked the civic body to cover them within a week to prevent mishaps.

The party, in a press release, said the BMC was creating "death traps" for Mumbaikars and asked if it would act only after some incident related to these manholes turns fatal.

Incidentally, in 2017, a noted doctor, Deepak Amrapurkar, had lost his life after falling into an open manhole during flooding, and his body was found two days later.

Two children had died after falling into manholes in Chembur and Dharavi, while two women were lucky as they escaped unhurt after falling into a manhole in Bhandup, the AAP release said.

"It is shameful that every year the BMC refuses to do its duty and fix open manholes. This has now become an annual tragedy where someone or the other ends up falling into manholes and many times losing their lives," said Dwijendra Tiwari, working president of AAP Mumbai.