Death Penalty For Ex-Punjab Chief Minister's Killer Commuted To Life Term

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case. The order has been conveyed to the Punjab and Chandigarh administrations.

The Chandigarh administration will pursue remission orders.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had approved the commutation of Balwant Singh Rajaona's death sentence to life imprisonment as a humanitarian gesture on the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

On August 31, 1995, 17 people, including the chief minister Beant Singh, were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

