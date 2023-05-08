Death Count In Kerala Houseboat Tragedy Climbs To 22, Rescue Op Still On

NDRF personnel are engaged in the rescue work.

At least 22 people, including seven children, were killed when a double-decker boat overturned and sank near a beach in Kerala's Malappuram district Sunday evening, the state government informed.

The incident took place around 7 pm near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area of the district. A case has been registered against the boat's owner for culpable homicide, the police said.

Although the exact number of passengers on the boat is still unknown, 40 were with tickets while many others were without one. The boat reportedly did not have a safety certificate either.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are engaged in the rescue work. Underwater cameras are being used to track down those who are still missing.

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed their shock and sadness at the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each victim.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," the Prime Minister's office tweeted Sunday evening.

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi too wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Distraught by the news of a houseboat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured." "I appeal to Congress workers to assist authorities in rescue operations," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that he will visit the site today and directed Malappuram district collector to immediately carry out an emergency rescue operation. Police, fire and health officials along with locals from Tanur were engaged in the rescue work.

The Chief Minister also announced that Monday has been declared as a day of mourning with all government events postponed as a mark of respect to the victims.

According to the police, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.