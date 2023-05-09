'Kerala Boat Tragedy Haunting, Won't Allow It To Be Forgotten': High Court

The houseboat accident in Kerala's Malappuram district was "shocking" and "haunting", the high court said today while initiating a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on its own to probe the tragedy that has claimed 22 lives.

The court said it "will not allow the tragedy to be forgotten", news agency PTI reported this morning.

Around 7.30 pm on Sunday, a houseboat overturned near an estuary close to Thoovaltheeram beach at Tanur in Malappuram.

Twenty-two bodies have been recovered so far and the rescue work is still on. District officials have said 15 of the victims are minors, the youngest about eight months old.