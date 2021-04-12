Dead Covid Patient's Family Alleges Negligence, Vandalises Bihar Hospital

The family members of the man alleged he died due to negligence by the hospital staff. (Representational)

Angry over the death of a Covid patient allegedly due to medical negligence, his family vandalised state-run Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday, forcing the hospital staff to run for safety, hospital sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The incident followed death of a man who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the hospital.

The family members of the man alleged he died due to negligence by the hospital staff.

DMCH Superintendent Mani Bhusan Sharma, however, denied negligence and said he was stable and was found dead in the hospital toilet.

When the victim's father visited him this morning, he was told about the death.

Complaining that the death happened on account of lack of proper care by the attending hospital staff, the family ransacked the hospital, forcing nurses and other medics to run for cover.

The situation was brought under control after Sub-Divisional Officer came to the hospital after knowing about the violence.