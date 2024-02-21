'Deactivating Aadhaar Was Political, Vote Bank Game': Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, she announced plans to provide alternative identification cards to affected people (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that deactivating Aadhaar cards is a political game and asserted that her government has stopped that "conspiracy" of the central government.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion International Mother Language Day in Kolkata, she claimed that Aadhaar cards of the people belonging to the Matua community were deactivated.

"Deactivating Aadhaar cards was a political game, a vote bank game. We have stopped the conspiracy behind Aadhaar card deactivation," Ms Banerjee said.

Earlier this week, she announced plans to provide alternative identification cards to the affected people.

