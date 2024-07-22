Days After Microsoft Outage, YouTube Down For Some Users

Representational Image

Some YouTube users in India reportedly experienced trouble uploading videos on the app and website of the Google-owned platform on Monday.

This comes after a major global outage of Microsoft and its services on Friday, following a Crowdstrike application update.

According to the DownDetector app, YouTube faced issues since 1.30 p.m. on Monday.

While 43 per cent of users reported an issue with the app, 33 per cent faced trouble uploading the video. About 23 per cent also had issues with the YouTube website.

YouTube has yet to make an official statement on the issue.

While many netizens took to X.com to report the matter "#youtube is down. It's not uploading videos," said a user. "YouTube is Down ... uploaded videos are not showing in the feed," said another. Meanwhile, some users also made humorous comments on it. "Youtube uploads down. Is that Microsoft behind?" said one user on X.com



