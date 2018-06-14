No Pollution Meet In Months, Beg You To Act, Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM

Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers have been on protest at LG's house since Monday.
New Delhi: With the air quality in Delhi hitting toxic levels again, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for urgent intervention to stop the "strike" by IAS officers, so the issue could be addressed. Mr Kejriwal, who started Day 4 of his protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Bailjal's house, wrote no meeting on pollution control has been held over the last 3 months due to the "strike". His party plans to march to the PM's Office on Sunday if the situation is not resolved. The protest by Mr Kejriwal has found support from the Trinamool Congress, Ajit Singh's RLD and Lalu Yadav's RJD.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
In the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was written and faxed today, Mr Kejriwal also said preparations for the monsoon -- cleaning of drains and measures for vector control to stop diseases like chikunguniya -- has not been started because of the strike.
The Aam Aadmi Party plans to hold a candle-light march on Delhi's Rajpath today.
With three of his cabinet ministers, Mr Kejriwal had gone to meet Mr Baijal on Monday, he has not left since. Two of the protesters, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, are on indefinite fast. The food and medicines for Mr Kejriwal and Gopal Rai are being delivered from their homes.
Yesterday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted support for Mr Kejriwal. "Elected Chief Minister must get due respect. May I appeal to the government of India and the LG to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer," her post read.
Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Manoj Jha has met senior AAP leaders and said his party supported Mr Kejriwal's demand for full statehood to Delhi. "The people of Delhi deserve better than a handicapped government and a truncated verdict. Delhi's mandate must be respected," he said. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice President Jayant Chaudhary has called the situation a "governance failure".
Mr Kejriwal and his ministers went to meet Mr Baijal on Monday evening, asking that he help end the stand-off between Delhi's bureaucrats and the government and give clearance to a scheme for door-to-door delivery of rations for the poor. They started the sit-in protest when he refused.
Mr Kejriwal's government contends that Delhi's IAS officers have not been attending meetings with ministers or picking up their calls since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.
There has been no response from Mr Baijal's office since a communique on Monday, which backed the IAS officers, saying they have been working as usual and the onus was on Mr Kejriwal and his ministers to improve the relationship with bureaucrats.
The AAP government had major disagreements with Mr Baijal over several issues and Mr Kejriwal accuses the Centre of trying to control the Delhi government through the Lieutenant-Governor.
Mr Kejriwal's party has demanded that Delhi be given the status of a state, which would entitle it to control over the police and land.