No Pollution Meet In Months, Beg You To Act, Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM

Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers have been on protest at LG's house since Monday.

New Delhi: With the air quality in Delhi hitting toxic levels again, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for urgent intervention to stop the "strike" by IAS officers, so the issue could be addressed. Mr Kejriwal, who started Day 4 of his protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Bailjal's house, wrote no meeting on pollution control has been held over the last 3 months due to the "strike". His party plans to march to the PM's Office on Sunday if the situation is not resolved. The protest by Mr Kejriwal has found support from the Trinamool Congress, Ajit Singh's RLD and Lalu Yadav's RJD.