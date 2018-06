Delhi BJP Leaders Stage Protest At Arvind Kejriwal's Office Against 'Non-Performance'

BJP leaders said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not come to his office. (File)

BJP leaders and rebel AAP legislator Kapil Mishra today sat on a dharna at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office against the "non-performance" of his government, mimicking a protest the ruling dispensation members are holding at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today joined Health Minister Satyendar Jain on the third day of his indefinite hunger strike at L-G Anil Baijal's office, where the AAP leaders have been camping for two nights. The AAP leaders, including Mr Kejriwal, are demanding that Mr Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike". They also want him to approve the proposal for door-step delivery of rations.The leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly, Vijender Gupta, and lawmaker Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the sit-in will continue till their demands are met by the AAP government."Until the chief minister assures to provide water to the people, we will continue our sit in," Mr Gupta said.The protest is against the "non-performance" of the Kejriwal government, he said.Mr Gupta said BJP legislators had tried to raise the water shortage issue in the assembly but they were marshalled out. The Chief Minister does not come to his office, where would people go to raise their problems, he said."We have called on people to reach the CM office to raise problem of water supply," Mr Gupta said. Mr Sirsa said the sit-in will continue until Delhi gets adequate water. BJP lawmaker Jagdish Pradhan was also present at the sit-in.BJP workers led by the party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat earlier today over issues related to water and electricity supply.