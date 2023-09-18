'You Are Our Guardian': M Kharge's 'Protection' Request To Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mr Kharge spoke on several issues, exceeding the allotted time.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today complained to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that the Opposition doesn't get enough chances to put forth their views on various subjects inside the house, and requested that the cameras inside the parliament, which live-telecast the proceedings, should focus equally on the opposition MPs when they are speaking.

"We don't get the chance outside. We do here, so please let us have it," he said while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the special session of the Parliament on Monday.

What's mentioned here on the record sends a message outside too, that the people's issues are being discussed, he said, adding that the 'constitutional work' that the MPs do in the house should get encouragement from him and also from the government.

"You are our guardian. If there's any injustice against us, you are the one who is supposed to protect us. We are so few in number, if all of them (ruling coalition NDA's MPs) start attacking us then we will come crying to you," he said in a light-hearted exchange with Mr Dhankhar, stressing his protection is needed.

The Congress president began his address with a Hindi poem taking a swipe at the Centre.

"If you want to change something, then change the situation

What is accomplished by changing names like this?

If you want to give something, give employment to the youth

What is accomplished by making everyone unemployed?

Try expanding your heart a little

What is accomplished by killing people?

If you can't do anything, leave your chair.

What is accomplished by scaring each other?

You are proud of your rule

What is accomplished by bullying people?" he read out from a paper.

As Mr Kharge spoke on several issues, exceeding the allotted time, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar objected and said that he is 'diverting from the point'. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh then asked the Chairman to let Mr Kharge speak.

Mr Dhankhar responded saying several disruptions took place in Rajya Sabha during different sessions and objected to the Opposition 'disrespecting' the decision of the Chair.

He also said that the government was focusing on weakening the "strong" Opposition through central agencies like CBI and ED.