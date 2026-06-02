Dawood Still Operating From Karachi's Clifton Road: Delhi Police Probe

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police busted a major terror module being run by the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. The terror module was planning on carrying out attacks in Delhi and Mumbai, said the police following the arrests of the eight people.

During the questioning of the accused, one interesting point that came up is that Clifton Road in Karachi continues to remain a safe house of notorious underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim.

The accused told the police that they mainly interacted with a key aide of Dawood Ibrahim Muddasar Hussain Sayyed, alias Munna Jhingada.

An official said that the very fact that the operation was being handled from Clifton Road area makes it clear that Dawood Ibrahim is residing out there.

This is his most well-known address and the ISI keeps him there are it is his safest bet.

Dawood has many other addresses in Pakistan, but for major operations, he operates from Karachi as this is the safest place for him to be in Pakistan.

The official said that Dawood has five addresses, all in Karachi. While the main one is at Clifton, near the Saudi Mosque in Karachi, the others are the Defence Housing Authority, the Noorbad area and the 617 CP Berar Society. In fact he has two addresses in Clifton itself, the official explained.

Another official said the probe into the busting of the recent module reveals that all Dawood's close aides reside around him. The drug operations or terror modules being set up are all monitored from the Clifton area, near the Saudi Mosque in Karachi, the official further explained.

Post 'Operation Sindoor', there were reports about Dawood Ibrahim being shifted out. An Intelligence Bureau official said that he was moved around the five addresses briefly to avoid being hit by the Indian armed forces.

However, once the heat was down, he was back at his Clifton address, the official added.

Officials also say that the location is strategic and also safe. It is the ISI's regional directorate in Karachi which oversees his protection.

Although the ISI's national headquarter is based in Islamabad, Karachi houses a massive ISI Regional Directorate (Field Office).

The probe by the Delhi Police also revealed that several ISI officials were part of the planning. They would regularly meet with Jhingada and give him instructions on how to go about the attacks in India.

Investigators have found that the primary targets of the module were Delhi and Mumbai. They were planning on carrying out attacks in other cities depending on the success of the first wave of attacks, investigations have found.

Jhingada established the command centre near Dawood's residence. This centre was being fully monitored by the ISI officials. They not only ensured that operations ran smoothly, but also heavily guarded the premises, an official said.

The accused persons said that Jhingada along with his associates monitored every aspect, right from recruitment to procurement of arms.

The Dawood Syndicate had earmarked Rs 20 lakh for the module after the successful completion of the project.

Officials say that they were not being treated as run of the mill terror operatives. This was more of a hit job that the ISI wanted to undertake and this explains why the agency wanted the underworld to be involved.

The probe further revealed that the ISI even ensured that the weapons reach India safely.

Jhingada, with the help of the ISI operatives, managed to drop off hand grenades in Gurdaspur Punjab.

The Delhi Police had seized a large cache of weapons and hand grenades during their operation. The idea was to hurl grenades at important locations, the probe found.

Such an operation is not only easy to execute, but it is also cost effective, an official said.

The accused persons had even asked about their exit plan once the attacks were executed. Jhingada assured them a safe passage into Nepal, following which they would be flown to Dubai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)