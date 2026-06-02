"He Slapped Me": Mumbai Woman Accuses Uber Driver Of Assault Over Fare, Company Responds

A Mumbai-based digital creator has alleged that she was assaulted and threatened by an Uber driver after refusing to pay an additional Rs 40 toll charge in cash, despite having already paid the fare shown on the app. Shivanii, who shared her account on Instagram, said she had booked an Uber ride from Mahalaxmi to Nerul. While the trip was initially estimated at Rs 460, the final fare was updated to Rs 501 by the end of the ride, which she paid through the Uber app.

According to her, the dispute began when the driver demanded an extra Rs 40 in cash for toll charges. Believing the toll had already been included in the final fare, she refused to make an additional payment. Shivanii alleged that the situation quickly escalated. She claimed the driver attempted to prevent her from leaving the vehicle and became aggressive when she got out. After she pushed him away in self-defense, she said he slapped her, twisted her hand, and continued to intimidate her.

In a post describing the incident, she said what began as a disagreement over a small amount of money turned into a serious safety issue. She immediately contacted her office colleagues, who arrived at the scene to assist her. The creator also alleged that several bystanders witnessed the altercation and stepped in to help. She claimed the driver showed no remorse and continued threatening her even after others intervened.

"What followed was not just an argument. He slapped me. He grabbed and twisted my hand, hurting me. And then said — “Phir se maar ke dikhaun kya?" she wrote.

Watch the video here:

A police complaint was subsequently filed. Shivanii said the driver later changed his version of events multiple times, alleging that she had abused or assaulted him first. However, she maintained that eyewitnesses supported her account and were willing to testify if required.

The incident gained widespread attention online after she posted about it on social media, sparking concerns about passenger safety, particularly for women using ride-hailing services.

Shivanii also criticised Uber's handling of the complaint. According to her, the platform initially blocked her account, citing driver safety concerns, while the driver's account remained active.

Following public backlash, Uber condemned the incident and reinstated her account. She claimed, however, that the restoration came with a warning and that action against the driver was not immediately apparent.

"Hi Shivanii, we're deeply sorry for what you experienced. Safety is our top priority, and any form of physical harm or intimidation has no place on the Uber platform. We strongly condemn the driver's actions and have taken appropriate action in line with our policies. We also acknowledge your concerns about the support provided and are taking steps to strengthen our response in such situations. Your account has been reinstated, and we remain available to provide any necessary support as you engage with law enforcement authorities," Uber's response read.

The allegations have triggered strong reactions across social media, with many users questioning the platform's response and calling for stricter measures to protect passengers. One user wrote, "@uber_india how can you block a customers account who was assaulted by YOUR driver? Rather than doing your due diligence and checking the driver, y'all blocked her account?"

Another commented, "Shame on you @uber_india! Zero accountability. This calls for legal action against you. Sorry dii, this happened to you."