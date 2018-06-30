Dawood Ibrahim, Iqbal Kaskar, Anees Ibrahim Charged In Extortion Case

Thane police has filed a charge-sheet against Dawood Ibrahim and his brothers in extortion case.

The city police has filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his brothers Iqbal Kaskar, and Anees Ibrahim in connection with an extortion case filed on the complaint by a prominent builder last year.

"The charge-sheet was filed in the district court on Thursday," a senior inspector of Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) said today.

In October last year, the police had registered an offence of extortion based on the complaint of the builder against Iqbal Kaskar and the gang members of Dawood.

According to the builder's complaint, Kaskar had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from him over a deal of a 38-acre land in Gorai area.

During investigation, the alleged role of Dawood and Anees also came to light following which both were shown as wanted accused in connection with the offence, the police had said.

"The charge-sheet, which runs into thousands of pages, lists the evidences against the accused," the police official said, adding, "The vital documents attached to the charge sheet include papers related to the land deal along with the payment proof. It also includes statement of the witnesses."

The accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC at the Thane Nagar police station.

Iqbal Kaskar and two of his aides were arrested in September last year by the Thane police AEC in a separate case of extortion of Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a builder.