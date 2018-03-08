Dawood Ibrahim's Top Aide Deported From Dubai In Big Catch For India Farooq had fled from India after the blasts. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mumbai: An aide of underworld don and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim has been deported from Dubai, police said. Farooq Takla was brought to Mumbai this morning. He will be produced before Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court today. Farooq had fled from India after the blasts. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995. A Red Notice is issued by Interpol to seek location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action.





Farooq faces criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several other charges. He is currently being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai.



Last year, Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested in Mumbai in connection with a case of extortion.





Dawood masterminded the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which 257 people were killed and over 700 were injured. He has been listed as a global terrorist by a committee of the UN Security Council.



