Datta Jayanti 2020 Date: Know About Lord Dattatreya, Why He Is Worshipped

Dattatreya Jayanti image: Lord Dattatreya is the holy trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva

Datta Jayanti or Dattatreya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya, the divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Datta Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival, celebrated on the Full Moon Night (purnima) of Agrahayana. Datta Jayanti is observed popularly in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Typically shown with three heads and six hands, one head each for Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshawar, he holds items like the rosary and pot of water of Brahma, conch and chakra of Vishnu, trident and the drum of Shiva.

Datta Jayanti 2020: Date and time

Dattatreya Jayanti is on Tuesday, December 2

Purnima Tithi begins at 7:54 am on December 29

Purnima Tithi ends at 8:57 am on December 30

Dattatreya Jayanti image: Lord Dattatreya is believed to be one of the ancient deities in India

Datta Jayanti: Puja vidhi

Devotees of Lord Dattatreya usually observe fast on Datta Jayanti. Many people take a holy bath in rivers and water bodies nearby and perform puja. A photo or an idol is placed decorated with flowers, lamps, incense and camphor. Devotees meditate, pray and read the sacred books Avadhuta Gita and Jivanmukta Gita, which have the discourse of Lord Dattatreya. Devotees also sing bhajans on this day.

Significance of Dattatreya Jayanti

Lord Dattatreya was the son of sage Atri and his wife Anasuya, a devoted and virtuous woman who prayed for a son with the powers or merits of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Dattatreya is believed to be one of the ancient deities in India. The earliest references to Dattatreya can be found in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The Dattatreya Upanishad, which is part of the Atharva Veda, speaks about him taking various forms in order to help his followers attain enlightenment.

Lord Dattatreya is considered as one of the 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. He is believed to have gained knowledge by observing his surroundings and the environment. Datta Jayanti is celebrated with much fanfare in temples dedicated to Dattatreya throughout India. Some of the important temples are located at Ganagapur in Karnataka near Gulbarga, Narasimha Wadi at Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada, Audumbar in Sangli and Girnar in Saurashtra among many others.