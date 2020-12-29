Dattatreya Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Messages And Cards To Share

Datta Jayanti 2020 Image: Today is the birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya

Datta Jayanti or Dattatreya Jayanti is being celebrated today. A significant Hindu auspicious day on Marghashira Purnima, Dattatreya Jayanti is the the birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya, the divine trinity of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Datta Jayanti is observed popularly in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and most the Dattatreya Temples are located in these states. Lord Dayyatreya is shown with three heads - one each for Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshawar or Shiva. He holds items like the rosary and pot of water of Brahma, conch and the chakra of Vishnu, trident and the drum of Shiva.

Dattattreya Jayanti 2020: Wishes and WhatsApp messages to share

On this Datta Jayanti, may the divine trinity of Lord Dattatreya bless you and your family, Happy Dattatreya Jayanti!

Wish you peace and happiness on Dattatreya Jayanti today!

May you and your loved ones be blessed on Datta Jayanti.

Pray that Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva bless us all on Dattatreya Jayanti!

Datta Jayanti 2020: Shubh muhurat

Purnima Tithi begins at 7:54 am on December 29

Purnima Tithi ends at 8:57 am on December 30

Datta Jayanti 2020: Know about Lord Dattatreya

Lord Dattatreya was the son of sage Atri and his wife Anasuya, a devoted and virtuous woman who prayed for a son with the powers or merits of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Dattatreya is believed to be one of the ancient deities in India. The earliest references to Dattatreya can be found in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The Dattatreya Upanishad, which is part of the Atharva Veda, speaks about him taking various forms in order to help his followers attain enlightenment.

Lord Dattatreya is considered as one of the 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. He is believed to have gained knowledge by observing his surroundings and the environment. Datta Jayanti is celebrated with much fanfare in temples dedicated to Dattatreya throughout India. Some of the important temples are located at Ganagapur in Karnataka near Gulbarga, Narasimha Wadi at Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada, Audumbar in Sangli and Girnar in Saurashtra among many others.

