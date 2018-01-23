Darwin Row: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Tells Satya Pal Singh To Refrain From 'Such Comments'

Singh had said at an event in Aurangabad last week that that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution was "scientifically wrong" and needs to be changed in school and college curricula.
Intervening in the row over the remarks, Mr Javadekar said there are no plans for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong.
Comments
"We are not going to fund any event or don't have any plan for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong. It is the domain of scientists and we should let them free to continue their efforts for progress of the country," he added.