Amid Darjeeling Deluge, North Bengal Gets A Flood Warning From Bhutan

As Darjeeling struggles to come back on its feet after heavy rain triggered landslides, claiming 17 lives and washing out roads and bridges, the northern part of West Bengal faces another tall challenge, this time from Bhutan.

Authorities in Bhutan have warned that the Wangchu river in the neighbouring country has overflowed a dam and asked the Mamata Banerjee government to "prepare for eventualities".

Bhutan is located to the north of Bengal, and water gushing downstream would affect the districts of Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. These districts have been receiving heavy rainfall, and several areas are waterlogged.

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology in Bhutan's Thimphu has said it has received information from Druk Green Power Corporation that the Tala Hydropower Dam gates "failed to open and river water is overflowing the dam".

This hydroelectric power station is on the Wangchu River in Bhutan, which is called Raidak once it enters India and flows through north Bengal before entering Bangladesh. "It is requested to be alert and inform the State Government of West Bengal, India, to prepare for eventualities. The Office of TMO, Flood Warning under the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology, Bhutan, will continue to update the situation in coordination with the DGPC," the hydrology centre has said.

The warning from Bhutan comes at a time when Darjeeling has suffered massive damage after heavy rain led to landslides in several areas and cut off road connectivity to Sikkim. Seventeen people have died as rescue teams work to rescue stranded tourists and residents, and restore road connectivity.

Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee will be visiting Darjeeling tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of those who died in Darjeeling. "The situation in Darjeeling and (the) surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said on X.