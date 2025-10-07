Mamata Banerjee's 'Courtesy' Visit To Injured MP, BJP's 'No Arrest' Question

Countering the BJP's criticism over the West Bengal government holding a Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata after north Bengal was devastated by landslides, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the carnival could not be cancelled because several clubs had prepared for it, and that VIP movement would have only created more pressure on the Hills.

Earlier, state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya had targeted the state government for not postponing the Durga Puja carnival on Sunday despite the calamity in north Bengal. "No state in India has ever seen such an intolerant, vindictive and incompetent government. This government has not made any effort to soothe the pain of the people of North Bengal. The state government destroyed the entire north Bengal and exploited its resources. The people of north Bengal have no faith in this government, which is busy hosting fairs, carnivals and festivals," he had said.

In her response, Ms Banerjee said, "For those who are politicising the puja carnival, it is Bengal's pride. So many clubs had prepared for it; could we disappoint them? Foreign tourists were there, even if we had gone to North Bengal the same day, rescue work could have been hampered due to VIP presence at the sites. Who will the administration manage? The people or the VIPs? If some enter with 30 vehicles to meet people, that creates pressure on the hills." She also said that at least 48 hours are required for rescue and relief following a natural disaster.

#WATCH | Siliguri | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets BJP MP Khagen Murmu



Murmu was reportedly attacked by some local persons while he was visiting flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in West Bengal on October 6 to oversee relief and rescue operations,… pic.twitter.com/zyRUkaf5LY — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

The Trinamool Congress chief today met BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who was attacked during a visit to flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri district's Dooars region. The BJP has alleged that Trinamool workers were behind the attack on Murmu.

"I heard that he is injured, which is why I paid a visit. He is a diabetic, which is why he needs to be kept under observation. He is not that serious. I have received the doctor's reports. I pray for his speedy recovery," she said, adding that it was a "courtesy visit".

It is not known if Banerjee met BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, who was also injured in the attack. The Chief Minister and Ghosh have earlier exchanged barbs in the Assembly.

State BJP chief Bhattacharya welcomed the "courtesy visit" but wondered why there have been no arrests even 24 hours after the assault.

The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday condemned the attack on BJP leaders, calling it "outright appalling" and "reflective of the absolutely pathetic law and order situation" in the state. Banerjee hit back, accusing the Prime Minister of "politicising a natural disaster".

Banerjee today said the Centre does not provide Bengal funds to combat floods. "We need to tackle this situation very peacefully. Listening to those affected is our first duty. I met 21 families who have lost their members. Within 15 days, we will provide a job to one member of each family," she said.