Assam On Alert As Bhutan Preps To Release Water From Dam

Over 40,000 people were affected in the recent spate of flood in Assam. Most of the low laying areas were comes under water due to the incessant rain for the last couple of days.

The worst affected areas are Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nalbari, Tinsukia.

On the other hand, the Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) of Bhutan, which runs the Kurichhu project in eastern Bhutan, announced on July 13 that it will be carrying out a Reservoir scouring of Kurichhu Hydropower Plant on July 14.

In a notification, it stated that the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) will release the water stored in the reservoir from 00:00 Hrs of 14th July 2023 in a controlled manner and is expected to complete by 9:00 Hrs of the same day.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking note of it, tweeted, "The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers."

The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas... — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 13, 2023

"A total of 179 villages in 19 revenue circles are underwater and 2211.99 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam. The most affected districts are Dhemaji and Chirang. 17604 population were affected in Dhemaji and 14328 people were affected in Chirang due to flood," ASDMA stated.

Beki (Road Bridge), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Neamatighat) is currently flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA stated.