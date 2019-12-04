Hyderabad Man Slammed On Twitter For 'Cooperate In Rape' Remark

Actor Chinmayi Sripaada shared a screenshot of his outrageous post.

Amid nationwide anger and grief over the Telangana veterinarian's rape and murder last week, a Hyderabad man who calls himself a filmmaker has enraged social media with an outrageous post featuring comments like women should "carry condoms and cooperate in rape". Daniel Shravan, who was lacerated on social media platforms for his misogynistic comments, later deleted his profiles.

If he had hoped for publicity, he certainly did get it, and not in a good way.

Daniel Shravan's now-deleted Facebook post is titled "Rape Is Not Serious Thing But Murder Is Inexcusable". Among other things, it says "rape without violence" should be allowed.

"If court, government and law give an excuse for rape. Rapists wouldn't get thoughts of Murder after (sic) rape," he says.

"Murder is a sin and a crime. Rape is a corrective punishment. ...Instead of dialing 100 (police emergency number) carry condoms with U... Women safety is only possible through condoms not through Nirbhaya Act," he goes on.

Actor Chinmayi Sripaada shared a screenshot of his outrageous post.

"Ideas going around. Some of this content is in Telugu. Basically the ideas these men have given is - cooperate and offer condoms to prevent murder after rape, women's organizations are the reason for rape. Rape is not heinous, murder is," she tweeted.

Many Twitter users joined the actor in slamming the remarks.

"What is "Rapes Without Violence?" And this guy is not some anonymous profile. He is a movie Maker goddamn it," another Twitter user wrote.

Ideas going around.

Some of this content is in Telugu. Basically the ideas these men have given is - cooperate and offer condoms to prevent murder after rape, women's organizations are the reason for rape.

Rape is not heinous, murder is. pic.twitter.com/2eqhrQA02T — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 3, 2019

Amidst the gruesome rape & murder cases being reported in d country



filmmaker Daniel Shravan suggests rape victims to cooperate in the act



He says victims to offer condoms so that they are not killed later



Hypocricy at its best



Mr Daniel Shravan,

U need to see a PSYCHIATRIST — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) December 4, 2019

What is "Rapes Without Violence?" .

And this guy is not some anonymous profile.

He is a movie Maker goddamn it.#danielshravanpic.twitter.com/RefqsdI5I9 — Lone Wolf Ratnakar (@GabbarSanghi) December 4, 2019

Do we hv some psychiatrist who can help daniel shravan

Who says instead of dialin 100 to call police,women shud carry condoms to save themselves

Such a cheap publicity stunt!@RituRathaur@OpIndia_com@rahulroushan@ssvirendra@madhukishwar@English_bahenhttps://t.co/UUgboE3r9Spic.twitter.com/xQAJhq73aj — Kritika Khatri (@kk_hjs) December 4, 2019

#danielshravan

Hang him as well with the other four rapists. pic.twitter.com/nzfqyhPUGS — Niha Singhania (@SinghaniaNiha16) December 4, 2019

Filmmaker Daniel Shravan says rape victims should carry condoms and cooperate in rape to avoid their murder, afterwards. Absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/CN48tbg7Iw — Asif (@ASIF_DANWAD) December 4, 2019

The veterinarian last week had gone missing from near a toll gate, minutes after calling and telling her sister that her scooter had developed a puncture. Later, her badly-burnt body was found kilometers from the toll gate.

According to the police, four men who worked as truck drivers and assistants, approached her and pretended to help. They then allegedly ambushed her and took turns to rape her at a hidden spot. They allegedly strangled her before burning the body.

The crime has triggered a nation-wide uproar. Many parliamentarians have called for medieval punishment for the culprits.

With inputs from IANS