Dalits Being "Tortured" Post April 2 Agitation: BJP Lawmaker Udit Raj "Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped," BJP MP Udit Raj said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT BJP lawmaker Udit Raj said Dalits were being "tortured at large scale" after the Bharat Bandh New Delhi: BJP MP Udit Raj today alleged that members of his Dalit community were being "tortured" in various parts of the country in the wake of the violent protests during the 'Bharat Bandh' earlier this week.



"Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped," he said in a tweet.



"Dalits are tortured at large scale after April 2 country-wide agitation. People from Barmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli and other parts calling that not only anti-reservationists but police also beating & slapping false cases," he said.



All these places, incidentally are parts of states ruled by the BJP.



A worker of a Dalit organisation run by him in Gwalior was being tortured even though he had not done anything wrong, Udit Raj said.



He represents North West Delhi in the Lok Sabha.



Dalit protesters had blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles in violent protests across seven states on April 2 against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured.



