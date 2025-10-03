Congress Leader Calls PM 'Modern Ravan', BJP Responds With "Anti-India SOP"

The Congress has been embroiled in a fresh political controversy, with a party leader comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ravan, the ten-headed demon king whose effigy is burnt every Dussehra to mark the victory of good over evil. Congress leader Udit Raj made the comparison while speaking to news agency IANS, drawing condemnation from the Prime Minister's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"PM Modi is a symbol of modern Ravana, and the way he is building his golden palace, once he enters it, he will see the same golden palace burn," Raj said.

In their hatred for one person, the Congress forgets the dignity of constitutional posts, the BJP hit back, highlighting alleged instances where opposition party leaders had used objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister. "Being anti-Modi and anti-India has become their standard operating procedure," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, critcising Raj as a leader who had "justified" Maoists and called the RSS "terrorists" in the past.

He also flagged instances where the PM's mother was allegedly insulted by opposition leaders and said, "This is the reality of Congress." "On one hand, Modi ji enquires about (Congress chief Mallikarjun) Kharge's health when he is unwell; this reflects the RSS's values. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi talks about beating the PM with sticks. They abuse his OBC community," said Poonawalla.

"This shows they are not 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (market of love) but 'nafraat ki bhaijaan' (brotherhood of hatred). That's why, from time to time, they keep attacking the Election Commission, India and Sanatan culture," he added.