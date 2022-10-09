Dalit Woman Gangraped For Days In Rajasthan, Family Priest Among Accused

The accused had allegedly given some sedatives to the woman.

A 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by a group of men, including a priest, in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The woman was confined for several days.

The accused priest, Sanjay Sharma, who was a family priest of the victim and used to perform prayers for her family, is also accused of recording a video of the crime.

Accused Sanjay Sharma raped the woman for the first time when she was alone in the house and made a video of the woman. Later, he also extorted money from the victim on the basis of this video and then raped her again along with some people, Ajmer North Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhavi Sharma said.

The accused had given some sedatives to the woman, DSP Sharma said, adding that she was unable to say how many people gang-raped her.

The victim reportedly also has a child.

The woman said in her complaint that she was forcibly confined by the accused for the past few days, and was gang-raped several times.

The priest had allegedly threatened the woman that he would kill her husband and child. He had also said he would make the video viral.

When she did not return home, her husband lodged a missing person complaint, after which the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint on October 7, and the cops are looking for the accused.

The case is from the Civil Lines area of Ajmer.