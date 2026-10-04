Dalit Villagers Served Separate Food At Karnataka Temple On Gandhi Jayanti

People from the Dalit community in Karnataka's Bagalkot district were allegedly served a separate meal at a temple fair, triggering a controversy linked to untouchability.

The incident was reported from the Tamadaddi village of Teradal taluk in Bagalkot, where a Lakshmi Devi fair at the local temple was underway.

A complaint has been filed at the Teradal Police Station by Basappa Yaladagal, a resident of the Dalit community in the village. According to him, separate arrangements were made for people of his community during the fair held on October 2.

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Incidentally, October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was an advocate of Dalit rights. He labelled untouchability as a "sin" in Hinduism, and backed equal rights for everyone, including access to temples and schools.

India has long banned untouchability under Article 17 of the Constitution, and any form of the act may attract severe punishment.

According to the complaint filed by Yaladagal, members of upper caste communities were served a regular meal, while people from the Dalit community were allegedly served only ganji separately. Ganji is a fermented rice dish consumed in various parts of India.

A case was registered on October 3 based on the village resident's complaint.

It names around 20 people, including Sukumar Patil, Basavaraj Yadawad, Nandappa Nandappanavar, Bhimappa Konnur and Suresh Akkivatti, among others.

The incident has also raised concerns because similar allegations had surfaced earlier in the village during another religious event called Panchakalyanotsava.