Dalit Man, 19, Thrashed, Urinated Upon, Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan

He was out watching a wedding procession in Rajasthan. Two men called him to a nearby bus stand. Without provocation or warning, they then thrashed him, urinated upon him and sexually assaulted the 19-year-old Dalit man, said the police.

The incident was reported from Fathepur area in Sikar on April 8.

An FIR in the case was filed on April 16 by the family, almost a week after the incident as the teenager was in shock.

The complaint says the men hit him, including on his private parts, forced him to remove his clothes and performed unnatural sex on him.

"They were drunk. They hit me with a bottle, urinated on me and used casteist slurs," the victim alleged, adding that the accused also recorded a video of their acts and "threatened" to share it on social media if he told anyone about the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the police.

"We have registered an FIR in the matter. Medical examination of the victim has been done, and his statement has been recorded. The matter is being investigated," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arvind Kumar told news agency PTI.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Tika Ram Jully, a Dalit, said the incident has exposed the "real law and order situation" in the state.

"This is the reality of today's Rajasthan. A Dalit youth was kidnapped, beaten, sodomised, urinated upon and threatened. It is not a film scene, it is a shameful reality," said Mr Jully, who was discriminated against when BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja sprinkled Gangajal in a temple to "purify" it after the Congress leader's visit.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took note of the incident.

"The trauma was so severe that the young man was unable to register a complaint for eight days," Ashok Gehlot said.