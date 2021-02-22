Independent MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel, Suicide Suspected

Mohan Delkar founnd dead: Police sources say initial investigations point at suicide

Independent MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel, Suicide Suspected

Mohan Delkar, an independent MP, was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai today

Mumbai:

Mohan Delkar, an independent MP, was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai today. Delkar, was the MP from the Lok Sabha seat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Police sources say initial investigations point at suicide.

The 58-year-old politician, a father of two, was found at a hotel on Marine Drive.

Mohan Delkar was Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he quit the party in 2019 to contest the national election as an independent.

Newsbeep

He had represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli in parliament since 2004.

Also Read