Cyclonic Circulation Likely Over Southeast Bay Of Bengal By May 6: Weather Report

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 (Representational)

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and a low-pressure area may form in the same region under its influence in the subsequent 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The IMD's statement follows reports of US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) predicting the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

"Some models are suggesting that it would be a cyclone. We are keeping a watch. Updates will be provided regularly," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said.

"There is very little likelihood of any tropical storm coming up in the first half of May 2023," Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said.

April did not see any cyclonic storm in the Indian seas, making it the fourth consecutive year without a tropical storm in the month.



