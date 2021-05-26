Ahead Of Cyclone Yaas Landfall, Odisha And West Bengal Experience Rainfall. See Pics

Cyclone Yaas will cross the coast between Odisha's Dhamra and Balasore - within the next three hours

Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand today experienced high-speed winds and heavy rains due to the "very severe cyclonic storm" Yaas, which is expected to make landfall between Odisha's Dhamra and Balasore around noon with winds up to 140 km per hour.

The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.

Visuals from West Bengal's Digha early this morning showed roads along the sea front already being flooded.

Rough sea at Digha in West Bengal.

In Bengal, the districts of West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas - and state capital Kolkata - may experience stormy weather with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour.