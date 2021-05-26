Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Lakhs Evacuated In Bengal, Odisha Ahead Of Cyclone Yaas's Landfall

Authorities have been moving people from low-lying coastal areas ahead of the cyclone's landfall

Over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal in view of the impending cyclone Yaas, informed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Odisha government said it has moved over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas in coastal districts to safety.

Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur & heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas & heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today, the weather office said.

Cyclone Yaas is nearing the country's east coast, days after deadly cyclone, Tauktae, hit its west coast. It will make landfall between Dhamra Port and Balasore on the Odisha coast Tuesday noon, with wind speed of upto 185 km per hour. It is expected to pass over Bengal too. Neighbouring Jharkhand has also sounded an alert and is preparing for the cyclone's impact.

Authorities have been moving people from low-lying coastal areas in Bengal and Odisha to shelters at government buildings, schools, and other sturdy structures. Pregnant women and children were sent to government hospitals, as fishermen shifted boats to safety inland.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone's impact will be severe for six hours before and after the landfall and Chandbali in Odisha will witness the maximum damage.

Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Yaas:

