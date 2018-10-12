Cyclone Titli Weakens Into Deep Depression, Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha

Cyclone Titli made landfall near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh.

A day after Cyclone Titli battered Odisha and left behind a trail of destruction, the state is trying to restore power supply and road links amid concerns over a possible flood situation.

The cyclone has "weakened into a deep depression", triggering incessant rainfall in the state, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said.

Major rivers, especially the ones in south Odisha, are in spate and stretches of low-lying areas flooded, he said.

A severe cyclonic storm packing winds of up to 150 kmph and widespread rains had hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Thursday, killing eight people in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha. About 3 lakh people were evacuated from five coastal districts, a day before the cyclone made landfall. Water levels in rivers are rising.

"We have been moving people to safe places at Chikiti, Dharakote, Patrapur and Sanakhemundi blocks of Ganjam district as river Rushikulya is in spate. Over 1,000 people were also shifted to relief camps in Gunupur area due to rise in water level in river Vansadhara," Mr Sethi said.

Low-lying areas in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and the pilgrim town of Puri, too, remained waterlogged due to rain. "A large number of pumps have been engaged by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to clear waterlogging," a civic body official said.

Director of the metereological centre at Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas, said heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to pound parts of the state, including Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts, till Saturday.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in view of adverse weather conditions, he added.