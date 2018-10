Cyclone Titli hit the Odisha coast between 4:30 am and 5:30 am.

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Titli that hit the coast in southern Odisha early this morning uprooted trees and electric poles. Two people have died in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. 'Titli' which intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the Bay of Bengal also brought with heavy rain and strong winds. Over three lakh people in Odisha's five coastal districts were moved to safety as a precautionary measure. The disaster management authority has asked people to stay away from low-lying beaches and other locations which may be swept by high tides or storm waves.