Cyclone Titli: Dos And Don'ts To Be Disaster-Ready

Cyclone Titli has claimed two lives in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Titli hit coastal Odisha this morning and made a landfall in the beach town of Gopalpur between 4:30 and 5:30 am. This triggered heavy rain in the region and several trees and electric poles got uprooted in various parts of the state. Two people have also lost their lives and over three lakh people from the coastal districts have been moved to safety. Several flights and train services between Andhra and Odisha have also got hit due to Cyclone Titli. The National Disaster Management Authority issued Dos and Don'ts before, during and after Titli cyclone.



Here's what you must keep in mind during Cyclone Titli:

1. Do not panic and keep calm. Your ability to meet emergency will inspire and help others.

2. Get away from low lying beaches or other locations which may be swept by high tides or storm waves.

3. Don't be misled by rumours. Keep your radio on and listen to latest weather warnings and advisories from the nearest AIR station. Pass only the official information to others.

4. Keep your mobile phones charged as heavy showers may lead to power outage. Keep flash lights and dry cells handy.

5. Check on everything that might blow away or be torn loose. Kerosene tins, cans, agricultural implements, garden tools, road signs and other objects become weapon of destruction in strong winds. Remove them and store them in a covered room.



What NDMA tweeted for Cyclone Titli:

6. Get extra food, especially things which can be eaten without cooking or with very little preparation. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessel.

7. Be with your family and remain indoors. Don't touch the loose and dangling wire from lamp post, it may have electric current

8. Keep some wooden boards ready so that glass windows can be boarded.

9. Be alert and disaster ready. Keep a bag filled with necessary belongings, in case a rescue situation arises.

10. Drink boiled or chlorinated water and do not enter the buildings damaged due to Cyclone Titli.