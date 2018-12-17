Odisha, Tripura To Get Rs 1,292 Crore In Cyclone, Flood Relief

The Centre has allocated Rs 268.63 crore to Tripura that was hit by flood and landslides during monsoons.

The Centre today approved the release of an additional assistance of Rs 1,292 crore to Odisha and Tripura which were hit by cyclone and flood respectively.

The Home Ministry said the additional assistance of Rs 1,023.59 crore will be released to Odisha -- affected by cyclone Titli early this year -- and Rs 268.63 crore to Tripura that was hit by flood and landslides during the monsoon season.

The decision was taken at a high level committee meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture were also present at the meeting.