No Major Impact Of Cyclone Titli's Landfall On West Bengal

The weather office has however warned of heavy rain in several districts of West Bengal.

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Titli' did not have much impact in West Bengal following its landfall on Thursday, but the southern districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rain as it is may turn towards Gangetic West Bengal.

The storm is likely to move northwestwards till Thursday evening and then recurve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal, weakening gradually into a deep depression by Friday morning, the weather office said.

Cyclone 'Titli' made landfall early Thursday with surface wind speeds reaching 126 km/per hour at Gopalpur in neighbouring Odisha.

Since there was no significant damage to railway tracks and overhead wires and other logistics, South Eastern Railway said it would continue services to different destinations in south India along the normal route.

"As per information received from East Coast Railway, the situation in the coastal section is being normalized gradually. Trains will be run on normal route via Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Vizianagram," SER spokesperson Sanjay Ghosh said.

There has so far been no report of any damage to property or blockage of road or rail movement in West Bengal owing to 'Titli'.

The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday morning and heavy rain for another day thereafter.

Fishermen have been advised by the Met department not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal coast, Odisha coast, deep sea areas of North Bay and Central Bay of Bengal till October 12.

Tourists in sea side resort towns of Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and other places along the Bay of

Bengal coast have been advised not to indulge in any water activities till October 12.