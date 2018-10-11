Cyclone Titli: List Of Trains That Got Cancelled And Diverted

Cyclone Titli In Odisha: Several flights and train services between Andhra and Odisha.

Cyclone Titli hit coastal Odisha this morning and made a landfall in the beach town of Gopalpur between 4:30 and 5:30 am. Over three lakh people from the coastal districts have been moved to safety in wake of Cyclone Titli. Several flights and train services between Andhra and Odisha have also got hit due to Cyclone Titli. A release by South Western Railway dated October 10 lists the trains that got cancelled or diverted in wake of Titli Cyclone.

Here's a look at trains that got cancelled and diverted due to Cyclone Titli:

Trains that got cancelled:

Train number 12864: Yesvantpur Howrah Express (Starting at 7:35 pm)

Train number 12509: Guwahati Express (Starting 11:40 pm)

Train number 15227: Muzaffarpur Express (Starting 11:55 pm)

Trains that got diverted:

Train number 12504: Agartala to Bengaluru Cantonement Express (Starting from Agartala on October 9)

Train number 22831: Howrah Junction to Sai Prashanthinilayam Express (Starting from Howrah on October 10)

Train number 12864: Yesvantpur Howrah Express starting from Howrah on October 10 are diverted via Kharagpur - Rourkela - Sambalpur - Rayagada - Vizianagaram