Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Rain Lashes Mumbai, Schools Remain Shut In Parts Of Maharashtra

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 05, 2017 09:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Rain Lashes Mumbai, Schools Remain Shut In Parts Of Maharashtra

Cyclone Ockhi has claimed over 20 lives in southern states of India. (File)

Cyclone Ockhi continues to disrupt lives in different parts of the country. The cyclone that held the "very severe" status has weakened into a "severe" cyclone and will make landfall near Surat and the Gulf of Khambat in Gujarat as a deep depression early on Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

The cyclone that wreaked havoc in South India has claimed over 20 lives in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Schools remains closed in Mumbai and neighbouring districts as a precautionary measure. 
 

Here are the live update on Cyclone Ockhi.




Dec 05, 2017
09:59 (IST)
To carry out the rescue work in  Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands, which have been affected by Cyclone Ockhi, Indian Navy's Sea King helicopters are being used, ANI reported. 
Dec 05, 2017
09:43 (IST)
Rain lashed Mumbai's Andheri this morning, ANI reported. 
Dec 05, 2017
09:40 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi is likely to cross South Gujarat by tonight, according to IMD.
No more content

Trending

Cyclone Ockhi Live UpdatesCyclone Ockhi categoryCyclone Ockhi Western Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................