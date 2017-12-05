Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Rain Lashes Mumbai, Schools Remain Shut In Parts Of Maharashtra

Cyclone Ockhi has claimed over 20 lives in southern states of India. (File)

09:59 (IST) To carry out the rescue work in Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands, which have been affected by Cyclone Ockhi, Indian Navy's Sea King helicopters are being used, ANI reported. 09:43 (IST) Rain lashed Mumbai's Andheri this morning, ANI reported. 09:40 (IST) Cyclone Ockhi is likely to cross South Gujarat by tonight, according to IMD.

Cyclone Ockhi continues to disrupt lives in different parts of the country. The cyclone that held the "very severe" status has weakened into a "severe" cyclone and will make landfall near Surat and the Gulf of Khambat in Gujarat as a deep depression early on Wednesday, the Met Office has said.The cyclone that wreaked havoc in South India has claimed over 20 lives in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Schools remains closed in Mumbai and neighbouring districts as a precautionary measure.