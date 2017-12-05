Western Railways Gears Up For Cyclone Ockhi

The Western Railway (WR) today said it has taken necessary precautions and made suitable arrangements in view of the warning about cyclone Ockhi in coastal areas of Maharashtra.The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra due to the cyclone.The WR's engineering control has been kept on alert to keep a watch on water level over railway tracks, it said in a release here.Similarly, RPF and commercial control staff has been asked to monitor crowd movements and undertake necessary evacuation at stations in case of a disaster-like situation, the release said.Patrolling of the tracks has been intensified over various rail sections. The Disaster Management Cell of WR is geared up to deal with any emergency, it added.According to the release, all emergency numbers have been updated."A large number of RPF and other security personnel have been deployed on crowd management and other related activities at stations, yards. Ticket checking staff have also been put on crowd management duties," it added.