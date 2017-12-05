As Cyclone Ockhi Nears, Lakhs Expected To Gather In Mumbai At Shivaji Park

As Cyclone Ockhi gets closer to Mumbai's coast, the BMC has told the police, fire brigade, coast guard, NDRF and the Navy to be on their toes till December 7, during which it is expected to hit Dadar's Shivaji Park and Cadell Road. BMC has asked the authorities to be on high alert on December 6, which is the 62nd Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, when lakhs of people would be gathering at Shivaji Park to pay their respects to Dr. BR Ambedkar.The agencies have also been asked to make alternate arrangements for the visitors in addition to ensuring no one goes near the sea. According to sources, the assistant police commissioner and BMC's G North ward officials have been asked to stick posters to make the public aware about the possible height of the waves. They've also been asked to arrange barricades so that people don't go anywhere near the seaside.Deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson Deepak Deoraj said, "For people's safety, we have also deployed the SRPF. In addition to this, anti-sabotage checking will be done at the said stretch. We have also planned to make announcements telling people not to visit the sea near Shivaji Park." Cyclone Ockhi, which battered Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the last few days, has moved beyond the coast of Lakshwadeep. It is likely to cross the Gujarat coast near Surat around the midnight of December 5. According to the meteorological department's report, it is likely to re-curve towards the south of Gujarat and the north of Maharashtra in the next 72 hours.The railways have issued alerts to staff and even conducted a mock drill in preparation for Cyclone Ockhi. More than 250 RPF and state security force personnel have been deployed for crowd management and other related activities at stations, yards, etc. On CR, the midline in the ghat section has been closed for passenger train movement. On WR, following warnings of the cyclone hitting Palghar, patrolling has been intensified and staff has been alerted for monitoring crowd movement at stations and keep an eye on water levels on tracks.