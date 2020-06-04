Live Updates: Cyclone Nisarga Weakens Further; Now A Deep Depression

Cyclone Nisarga is the second to strike India in less than two weeks after Amphan hit Bengal last month

Cyclone Nisarga, which hit Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, has weakened into a "deep depression", the India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclone made landfall at 12.30 PM near Alibaug in Raigad district, just 95 kilometres from Mumbai. "There was a slight change of direction towards north-eastwards which meant the impact of the cyclone on Mumbai was less severe than originally expected," the IMD said in a statement.

Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall throughout the afternoon. The wind speed was 26 kilometres per hour. Colaba recorded 23 millimetres and Santacruz recorded 12 millimetres rainfall till 4 PM.

The weather began to clear towards the evening, the IMD said.

By 4 PM, the cyclone had started weakening with wind speeds of 90-100 kilometres per hour.

Two persons died in Pune and one in Raigad district in cyclone-related incidents, state officials said.

Thousands of people had been evacuated in coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat, trains rescheduled, flights cancelled and fishermen ordered out of the seas as the region braced for the cyclone.

The storm currently lays over north central Maharashtra, more than 40 kilometres south of Nashik, 140 kilometres west-southwest of Aurangabad and 120 kilometres north-northeast of Pune, a 9 PM IMD bulletin said.

 155 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ALIBAGH.

 200 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MUMBAI.



