Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Mumbai On High Alert, 6 Feet Waves Expected

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 110 km per hour over the next 12 hours. Over 10,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, have been moved to safer locations.

Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Mumbai On High Alert, 6 Feet Waves Expected

Cyclone Nisarga is the second to strike India in less than two weeks after Amphan hit Bengal last month

New Delhi:

Cyclone Nisarga is approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometers per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. Nisarga is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 110 km per hour over the next 12 hours. Over 10,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, have been moved to safer locations. Mumbai, the city worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with over 41,000 cases so far, its suburbs and neighbouring districts are on high alert. Prohibitory orders have been placed in Mumbai, banning movement of people along the coast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the administrator of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and assured all possible support. No one is allowed to come out in public places like beaches, parks and promenades along the Mumbai coastline as Cyclone Nisarga is forecast to make landfall around noon on Wednesday, the police said in a late night order. The ban is from Wednesday morning till next day's noon, the police said in the order, anyone caught violating the ban will face criminal action.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Nisarga:

Jun 03, 2020 08:06 (IST)
NDRF teams from Andhra Pradesh arrived at Mumbai early this morning for cyclone Nisarga duty.
Jun 03, 2020 08:01 (IST)
Cyclone Nisarga intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Nisarga intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered over east-central Arabia Sea as of 5:30 am today.
Jun 03, 2020 07:57 (IST)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams recceing the Dahanu, Palghar coast early morning today: SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General.
Jun 03, 2020 07:55 (IST)
Cyclone Nisarga: Trains have been rescheduled from Mumbai terminal

Due to cyclone Nisarga 5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted, says  Indian Railways.
Jun 03, 2020 07:48 (IST)
Cyclone Nisarga: Flight operations were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm

Flight operations in Mumbai were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm approaching the west coast. Indigo tweeted saying flight operations to/from Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi and Surat are likely to be impacted.
Jun 03, 2020 07:36 (IST)
Cyclone Nisarga: Uddhav Thackeray appeal to people of Mumbai to stay indoors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the people of Mumbai to "stay indoors". "The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now... Tomorrow (Wednesday) and the day after are crucial in coastal areas... Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown) will be kept shut there for the next two days, people should remain alert," Mr Thackeray said.
Jun 03, 2020 07:32 (IST)
Cyclone "Nisarga" approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours
Jun 03, 2020 07:29 (IST)
Cyclone Nisarga to make a landfall near Alibaug

Cyclone Nisarga, the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in over a century, is barreling towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall near Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon.
Cyclone NisargaMaharashtraGujarat

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com