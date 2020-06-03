Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Mumbai On High Alert, 6 Feet Waves Expected

Cyclone Nisarga is the second to strike India in less than two weeks after Amphan hit Bengal last month

Cyclone Nisarga is approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometers per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. Nisarga is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 110 km per hour over the next 12 hours. Over 10,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, have been moved to safer locations. Mumbai, the city worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with over 41,000 cases so far, its suburbs and neighbouring districts are on high alert. Prohibitory orders have been placed in Mumbai, banning movement of people along the coast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the administrator of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and assured all possible support. No one is allowed to come out in public places like beaches, parks and promenades along the Mumbai coastline as Cyclone Nisarga is forecast to make landfall around noon on Wednesday, the police said in a late night order. The ban is from Wednesday morning till next day's noon, the police said in the order, anyone caught violating the ban will face criminal action.

Jun 03, 2020 08:06 (IST) NDRF teams from Andhra Pradesh arrived at Mumbai early this morning for cyclone Nisarga duty. NDRF teams from Andhra Pradesh arrived at Mumbai early this morning for #CycloneNisarga duty.



(Photos: ANI) pic.twitter.com/twjDXSGxsN - NDTV (@ndtv) June 3, 2020

Jun 03, 2020 08:01 (IST) Cyclone Nisarga intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Nisarga intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered over east-central Arabia Sea as of 5:30 am today. CYCLONE "NISARGA" INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM AND LAY CENTERED AT 0530 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 03RD JUNE 2020, OVER EAST-CENTRAL ARABIAN SEA NEAR LAT. 17.30°N AND LONG. 72.10°E, ABOUT:

165 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ALIBAG.

215 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MUMBAI. pic.twitter.com/ejaXUnTVFW - IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 3, 2020

Jun 03, 2020 07:57 (IST) National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams recceing the Dahanu, Palghar coast early morning today: SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General. #WATCH NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams recceing the Dahanu, Palghar coast early morning today: SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General. #Maharashtra#CycloneNisargapic.twitter.com/ThAASXuYVo - ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Jun 03, 2020 07:55 (IST) Cyclone Nisarga: Trains have been rescheduled from Mumbai terminal



Due to cyclone Nisarga 5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted, says Indian Railways. 5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways. #CycloneNisargapic.twitter.com/3on8GoX33i - ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Jun 03, 2020 07:48 (IST) Cyclone Nisarga: Flight operations were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm



Flight operations in Mumbai were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm approaching the west coast. Indigo tweeted saying flight operations to/from Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi and Surat are likely to be impacted. #6ETravelAdvisory : To know your flight status, click here https://t.co/Z25uUH5PWw#StaySafe#NisargaAlertpic.twitter.com/tkvwHX0OoA - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 2, 2020

Jun 03, 2020 07:36 (IST) Cyclone Nisarga: Uddhav Thackeray appeal to people of Mumbai to stay indoors



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the people of Mumbai to "stay indoors". "The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now... Tomorrow (Wednesday) and the day after are crucial in coastal areas... Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown) will be kept shut there for the next two days, people should remain alert," Mr Thackeray said.

Jun 03, 2020 07:32 (IST) Cyclone "Nisarga" approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours Cyclone "Nisarga" approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai. - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020