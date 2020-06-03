Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Mumbai On High Alert, 6 Feet Waves Expected

Cyclone Nisarga is approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometers per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. Nisarga is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 110 km per hour over the next 12 hours. Over 10,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, have been moved to safer locations. Mumbai, the city worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with over 41,000 cases so far, its suburbs and neighbouring districts are on high alert. Prohibitory orders have been placed in Mumbai, banning movement of people along the coast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the administrator of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and assured all possible support. No one is allowed to come out in public places like beaches, parks and promenades along the Mumbai coastline as Cyclone Nisarga is forecast to make landfall around noon on Wednesday, the police said in a late night order. The ban is from Wednesday morning till next day's noon, the police said in the order, anyone caught violating the ban will face criminal action.
Here are the live updates on Cyclone Nisarga:
NDRF teams from Andhra Pradesh arrived at Mumbai early this morning for Cyclone Nisarga duty.
CYCLONE "NISARGA" INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM AND LAY CENTERED AT 0530 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 03RD JUNE 2020, OVER EAST-CENTRAL ARABIAN SEA NEAR LAT. 17.30°N AND LONG. 72.10°E, ABOUT 165 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ALIBAG AND 215 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MUMBAI.
NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams recceing the Dahanu, Palghar coast early morning today: SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General.
5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways.
To know your flight status, click here https://t.co/Z25uUH5PWw
Cyclone "Nisarga" approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai.