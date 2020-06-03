Cyclone Nisarga To Hit Alibaug Near Mumbai At Noon With 110 KMPH Winds: 10 Points

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to "stay indoors". "The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now. Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown) will be kept shut there for the next two days, people should remain alert," Mr Thackeray said. With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, the state is the worst-hit in the country by the pandemic.

The cyclonic storm will make landfall near Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, triggering heavy rainfall and wind with speed up to 110 kilometre per hour, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said on Tuesday.

The eye of the cyclone - an area of calm weather in the center of the storm - is visible in the radar, the weather department said this morning. The storm is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radars or DWRs in Goa and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the ban on movement of people is till Thursday noon, the police said in a late-night order, adding that anyone caught violating the ban will face criminal action. Over 10,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, have been moved to safer locations.

The civil aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA - on Tuesday cautioned airlines about the dangers of operating during monsoon and stormy conditions. Several flights and trains have been cancelled ahead of the expected landfall.

A storm surge - as high as two metres (three to 6.5 feet) above the astronomical tide - will inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts during the landfall, the weather department has said.

Over 30 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in areas expected to be affected along Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. One NDRF team consists of 45 personnel. Gujarat has asked for five additional teams; 15 will be stationed in the state by Tuesday evening, with two more on standby, NDRF chief SN Pradhan said. Ten teams have been sent to Maharashtra with six on standby.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted: "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures (sic)". In a tweet, his office later said that PM Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, assuring all possible help from the centre. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review preparations for the cyclone.

Indian Coast Guard ships and planes have been deployed along the coast to warn fishermen and merchant ships to return to harbour. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office (CMO) on Tuesday listed some of the measures that were being taken. These included evacuating those staying in thatched huts. Non-COVID-19 hospitals have been instructed to prepare for any medical emergencies. The state is also taking measures in case of breaks in electricity supply and to secure the nuclear power plant in Palghar district.