Cyclone Nisarga Likely To Make Landfall Near Mumbai On June 3: Live Updates

Cyclone Nisarga: National Disaster Response Force said it has positioned 9 teams in vulnerable districts.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that tropical cyclone Nisarga has headed for the Maharashtra coast, and is going to make landfall on June 3 close to Mumbai.

"Depression over east-central Arabian Sea lay near latitude 14.4deg N and longitude 71.2deg E about 300 km west-southwest of Panjim, 550 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 770 km south-southwest of Surat," the IMD added.

The organisation has advised, "fishermen not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 48 hours; east-central Arabian Sea and along with off Karnataka-Goa coasts till June 3 east-central the Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast and the northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during June 3-4."

Yesterday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has positioned nine teams in vulnerable districts - three in Mumbai, two in Palghar, one in Thane, one in Raigad, one in Ratnagiri and one in Sindhudurg.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Nisarga: