23 Disaster Relief Teams Deployed As Cyclone Nears Maharashtra, Gujarat Coasts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has prepositioned 23 teams in anticipation of a cyclonic storm making a landfall on the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on June 3.

11 teams have been deployed in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra and one each in Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli. A team of the NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

The NDRF teams are carrying out survey in the coastal areas along with local authorities.

The cyclone comes with a unique challenge, wherein it is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of this, the NDRF teams have been briefed, trained and equipped to deal with the double disaster.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of the preparation for an impending cyclone.

A "red alert" warning, indicating extremely heavy rain at isolated places, has been sounded for Mumbai and six other Maharashtra districts - Palghar, Thane, Nasik, Dhule, Raigad and Nandurbar.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm is expected to have a speed of 105-110 kmph when it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it said.

"It will have an impact on Mumbai," said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The IMD said that the low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Maharashtra's Raigad district and Daman wednesday afternoon, bringing in its wake heavy rains.

The weather office warned that the sea condition is likely to be very rough to high over northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast from June 3 and advised fishermen in the area not to venture out.

Earlier today, Mumbai experienced cloudy weather and light rain following the formation of the low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, bringing some respite to people from the sweltering heat and humidity.