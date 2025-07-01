Man Stoned To Death In Road Rage Incident In Maharashtra's Nagpur

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stoned to death by four persons after his motorcycle brushed past them on a street in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested two persons involved in the attack that took place near Nara Ghat on Monday night, an official said.

The victim, Swapnil Goswami, was riding his motorcycle when it brushed past a group of men. An argument ensued, and four men attacked him with stones, he said.

Goswami sustained a serious head injury in the attack that took place in public, and people in the vicinity rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

He said that two of the accused, Bhupesh Wanjari (27) and Ravi Banerjee (27), have been apprehended, while two others are on the run.

A murder case has been registered at Jaripatka police station, and a probe is underway, the official said

