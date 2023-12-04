Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Heavy Rains In Chennai Today, Flights Hit

Chennai:
Cyclone Michaung live updates: The storm 'Michaung', currently over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm today. Chennai has been hit by heavy rains as the storm heads towards Andhra coast.
Most parts of Chennai are submerged in water, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam tomorrow noon.
Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Michaung and Chennai rains:
Cyclone Michaung Live: Southern Railway Promises Full Refund For Cancelled Trains
Cyclone Michaung Live: Airfield At Chennai Airport Closed For Arrivals Till 11:30 am
Cyclone Michaung Effect On NTR, Krishna Districts Of Andhra
- At Machilipatnam, a rough sea shore with windspeed of 45 to 60 km.
- District authorities urged farmers to be monitor effect on the crops
- Storage points have been established
- Fishermen asked to not venture into the sea
- The Education department and District Collector have declared leave for 2 days in the districts on alert.
- NDRF and SDRF teams, and revenue, police, agricultural, fisheries and electricity department officials ordered for observation.
- Orange alerts for the Nellore, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, West Godavari, as well Tirupati and Chittoor district