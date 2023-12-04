Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Heavy Rains In Chennai Today, Flights Hit

Cyclone Michaung live updates: The storm 'Michaung', currently over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm today. Chennai has been hit by heavy rains as the storm heads towards Andhra coast.

Most parts of Chennai are submerged in water, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam tomorrow noon.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Michaung and Chennai rains:

Dec 04, 2023 11:25 (IST) Cyclone Michaung Live: Southern Railway Promises Full Refund For Cancelled Trains

Cancellation of train services leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central today - Full refull shall be arranged#CycloneMichuang#ChennaiRains#COMK#Chennaipic.twitter.com/cSXM8Kia0V - Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) December 4, 2023

Dec 04, 2023 11:16 (IST) Cyclone Michaung Live: Airfield At Chennai Airport Closed For Arrivals Till 11:30 am

Airfield is closed for arrival operations from 0917 hrs to 1130 hrs IST.#ChennaiRains#CycloneMichuang#ChennaiAirport - Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 4, 2023