Tamil Nadu Shares Dos And Don'ts As Cyclone Michaung Approaches

In view of the fast-approaching Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors and work from home.

They have also been advised to keep their doors and windows shut, waterproof key documents and expensive items, and avoid taking shelter under trees. Residents have been urged to gather critical supplies such as non-perishable food items, water, and necessary medications. Additionally, matchboxes, flashlights, batteries, dry food, knives, medicines, and first aid kits should be readily accessible, the government advisory said.

Schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai and three adjoining districts will remain closed today. Most parts of Chennai are submerged in water, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam tomorrow noon.

As public transportation services have been disrupted due to the cyclone, residents have been advised to refrain from non-essential travel. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into deep sea between December 4 and 6.

The authorities have set up 121 shelters and nearly 5,000 relief centres to accommodate people who are in vulnerable locations and may be evacuated. Collectors have been instructed to focus on the districts of Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Chennai.

A total of 685 people have been evacuated and accommodated in 11 camps in the districts of Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai.

Heavy rainfall was reported in north coastal Tamil Nadu, encompassing Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts, with Thiruvallur district bearing the brunt of the downpour.