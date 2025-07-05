Cop Asks For Rs 120 Petrol, Gets Worth Rs 720 Instead. Then Chaos Follows

A police officer was thrashed by petrol pump staff in Bihar after he allegedly slapped a worker for giving fuel worth Rs 720. The cop had asked for fuel worth Rs 120.

The incident took place recently in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, where the police officer went to get petrol filled in his vehicle. He asked the petrol pump employee to add petrol worth Rs 120. However, the employee added Rs 720 worth of petrol mistakenly. Angered by this, the cop slapped the employee. But what followed next shocked him.

Other staff members of the petrol pump, including the manager, assaulted the police officer.

A video of the incident was caught on camera in which one of the employees can be seen slapping the cop at least four to five times. Another staff member also hit the official.

A case has been filed, and the police are investigating it, officials said.