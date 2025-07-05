Advertisement
Cop Asks For Rs 120 Petrol, Gets Worth Rs 720 Instead. Then Chaos Follows

The incident took place recently in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, where the police officer went to get petrol filled in his vehicle.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Cop Asks For Rs 120 Petrol, Gets Worth Rs 720 Instead. Then Chaos Follows
A video of the incident was caught on camera.
  • A police officer was assaulted by petrol pump staff in Bihar's Sitamarhi district
  • The officer asked for petrol worth Rs 120 but was given Rs 720 by mistake
  • The officer slapped the employee after the petrol amount mistake
Sitamarhi:

A police officer was thrashed by petrol pump staff in Bihar after he allegedly slapped a worker for giving fuel worth Rs 720. The cop had asked for fuel worth Rs 120.

The incident took place recently in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, where the police officer went to get petrol filled in his vehicle. He asked the petrol pump employee to add petrol worth Rs 120. However, the employee added Rs 720 worth of petrol mistakenly. Angered by this, the cop slapped the employee. But what followed next shocked him.

Other staff members of the petrol pump, including the manager, assaulted the police officer.

A video of the incident was caught on camera in which one of the employees can be seen slapping the cop at least four to five times. Another staff member also hit the official.

A case has been filed, and the police are investigating it, officials said.

Bihar, Petrol Pump Staff Slaps Cop, Cop Assaulted In Bihar
NDTV News
